Down Memory Lane for April 5

Oct. 11, 1990

Though cabinet maker Peter Kramer will open an exhibition Saturday, celebrating his 20th anniversary, the master craftsman’s mind is still looking toward the design of his next piece.

He began working with wood as a teenager, watching one of his Sunday School teachers who made furniture in his garage workshop. His brother-in-law had some power tools, and encouraged the young man’s interest in woodworking as well.

“Those years in my brother-in-law’s shop developed an interest that that’s what I wanted to do with my life,” he recalled. But at that time, there were no schools which taught aspiring craftsmen.

And, since Mr. Kramer was college-bound, he attended Rutgers and received a degree in marketing — even as he realized, “all I wanted to do was to make furniture.”

His family, meanwhile, told him, “Well, that’s a great hobby, but you really ought to work for a big corporation — you can make furniture when you retire.”

Finally, he said, he took the plunge and began his career as a cabinetmaker. His first shop, where he designed mainly traditional style pieces, had ceilings so low that he had to take the pieces outside to put them together.

The town’s Planning Commissioners, meanwhile, began reconsideration of the proposed subdivision ordinance in a work session Monday evening by deciding they would have to confine themselves to planning for the town within its current boundaries.

Member Stewart Willis asked his fellow planners to consider whether they should be planning with the idea that the town might be expanded.

Members Mitzie Young and Arthur Neufeld questioned whether the Planning Commission has the right to plan for a larger town..

Chairman Louise van Doret pointed out that with the recent invitation to owners of lots split by the town county boundary to apply for inclusion within the town “nobody’s pushed for incorporating them. I think we have to deal with what we have.”

Susan Parrish, who represents the Town Council on the planning board, pointed out that there are only about seven landowners with enough land to create more subdivisions.

Dec. 1, 1999

Attic Treasures opened nearly three and a half years ago on the corner of Lee Highway and Old Hollow Road. When Betty and Clyde Pullen bought the property, their intention was to expand.

Recently, an addition was added that ties together the main building with the smaller buildings. The design was created by the Pullens.

What was once cluttered and cramp has become open and spacious. The new addition has the highest ceiling in the building. And the new roof will allow the Pullens to raise other ceilings if they so choose.

With Christmas coming, now is the perfect time to visit Attic Treasure. Mrs. Pullen has a Christmas theme year-round, however, for approximately eight months out of the year it is a smaller focus of the operation.

Attic Treasures has nine distinct rooms with different themes. Mrs. Pullen learned this device from working at Faith Mountain Company years ago under Cheri Woodard’s Company years ago under Cheri Woodard’s tutelage. And Mrs. Pullen has created eight trees with different themes to match the rooms.

Elizabeth Lee-Harris went before the Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Nov. 17 with an application to change a 36.4 acre plot of land near the town of Sperryville from agriculturally zoned to rural residential. The commission decided not to approve the application. But Lee-Harris will present another application to the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6.

Lee-Harris bought the property from Virginia Cloud just over a year ago. The property was sold with a permit for 35 recreational vehicle sites. Lee-Harris intended on using the permit as leverage for a subdivision.

Lee-Harris’ original dream was to build a community for nearly 56 people. The housing would have been rustic cabins built from the trees on the property. Trees would have been cleared for the cabin sites and the pool she wanted to have. Lee-Harris says, “Not one piece would have been wasted.”

This application was not going to be passed by the commission. So Lee-Harris withdrew the plan and came back with another one. This plan would have accommodated 23 people on the property with a community well.

Lee-Harris relates, “I tried to accommodate everyone.” But the plan was rejected.