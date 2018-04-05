Fire and rescue calls for April 5

By Jan Clatterbuck April 5, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Wednesday, March 28

12:50 a.m. — Thornton Gap Church Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle, companies 2 and 7

2:05 p.m. — White Rose Mountain Lane, Sperryville, smoke odor, companies 2 and 7

6:42 p.m. — Menifee Mountain Lane, Washington, smoke in area, company 1

7:53 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1

8:14 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1

10:48 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

Thursday, March 29

7:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 9

7:56 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

11:06 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 7 and 9

1:31 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:28 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:51 p.m. — Remount Road, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, company 9

9:13 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, company 1

Friday, March 30

6:25 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, company 1

Saturday, March 31

9:28 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

1:38 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:38 p.m. — Resettlement Road, Huntly, stroke, companies 1, 3 and 4

3:53 p.m. — Ash Tree Lane, Washington, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9

8:04 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

8:11 p.m. — Mountain High Farm Lane, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2

10:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7

Sunday, April 1

12:39 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, smoke in area, company 9

1:52 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

3:24 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, OB emergency, companies 5 and 7

Monday, April 2

12:03 a.m. — Honeysuckle Lane, Sperryville, medical alarm, company 1 and 7

11:11 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, injury, companies 5 and 7

12:04 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, electrical fire, companies 1, 3 and 4

5:29 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*