Fire and rescue calls for April 5

Wednesday, March 28
12:50 a.m. — Thornton Gap Church Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle, companies 2 and 7
2:05 p.m. — White Rose Mountain Lane, Sperryville, smoke odor, companies 2 and 7
6:42 p.m. — Menifee Mountain Lane, Washington, smoke in area, company 1
7:53 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
8:14 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1
10:48 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Thursday, March 29
7:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 9
7:56 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
11:06 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 7 and 9
1:31 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:28 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:51 p.m. — Remount Road, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, company 9
9:13 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, company 1
Friday, March 30
6:25 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, company 1
Saturday, March 31
9:28 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:38 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:38 p.m. — Resettlement Road, Huntly, stroke, companies 1, 3 and 4
3:53 p.m. — Ash Tree Lane, Washington, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9
8:04 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
8:11 p.m. — Mountain High Farm Lane, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2
10:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7
Sunday, April 1
12:39 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, smoke in area, company 9
1:52 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
3:24 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, OB emergency, companies 5 and 7
Monday, April 2
12:03 a.m. — Honeysuckle Lane, Sperryville, medical alarm, company 1 and 7
11:11 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, injury, companies 5 and 7
12:04 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, electrical fire, companies 1, 3 and 4
5:29 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
