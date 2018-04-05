Meet Connie, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Hello. I’m a 7-year-old, 14-pound Jack Russell Terrier mix named Bonnie, which is the Scottish word for pretty as in a bonnie girl. I’m not sure what other breed I’m mixed with but I know it has longer legs than a Jack Russell.

I have lots of energy for my favorite activities — mostly playing ball or going for a hike. I love other dogs but not so sure about cats, though maybe. I’m well-behaved and would be a great addition to your household. Come visit — we can go for a walk here at RAWL.

This past three weeks, five of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.