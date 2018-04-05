Meetings and Notices for April 5

The next meeting of the RCPS Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) will be today, Thursday, April 5, at 6 p.m., at Rappahannock County Elementary School in Room 1 (The Action Based Learning Lab) to give families an overview of our Action Based Learning (ABL) program, as well as ideas to support the kinesthetic and sensory needs of all students. This presentation will be followed by an overview of the 2018-19 Annual Plan request for funding. Please Join Us!

The Town of Washington’s Town Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights of the agenda include consideration and possible authorization of a public hearing of an ordinance to address P to P (Nee Air BnB’s). Council will also consider possible expenditures, and also manners of support, to promote town interests in connection with planned Innstock celebration, authorization of a public hearing on the FY 2018-2019 Budgets, a possible ARB appointment, consideration of ESS Wastewater and Worksworks contract proposals, and consideration of Rappahannock Food Pantry Day contribution.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on Tuesday, April 10, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard meetings scheduled for April, May, June and July. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn around 2 p.m. For more information, call 540-675-3616: Orchard schedule: April 11, Tommy and Eddie Williams, 3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill; May 9, James Jenkins, 355 Yancy Road, Woodville; June 13, The Farm at Sunnyside’s Sunnyside Orchard, 27 Sweetwater Lane, Washington; July 25, Graves’ Mountain Farm, Jimmy Graves, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria.

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. The meeting will be held in at Town Hall in Washington, 485 Gay Street.

Please mark calendars for the Rappahannock County Democratic Caucus on Saturday, April 14, at the Washington Schoolhouse, 567 Mount Salem Avenue, Washington . Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Go to www.rappdems.org for more information, or call chair Mary-Sherman Willis at 540-987-8921.

Perennial Campers’ introduction to birds and birding workshop, Saturday, April 14 at 4 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library. Discuss and practice basics of observation and appreciation of local bird life. Bring binoculars (we will have some available). Includes indoor session and birding hike. $60 annual membership to at least 6 events over this year. Go to www.rappnaturecamp.org or 540-987- 9530.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club meets on Tuesday, April 17, in a new venue, the Jeffersonton Baptist Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton. Delicious dinner served at 6:30 p.m. followed by informative program and short business meeting. Program speaker is Perry Marshman, Rapidan Ruritan District Governor. New members welcome. Come and meet your neighbors and find out more about Ruritan. For more information call 540-937-5119 or go to www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

The WBRBA Women’s Auxiliary Semi-Annual Session will be held Saturday, April 14, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 23390 Slaughter’s Mill Rd., Mitchell, at 2:30 p.m./Registration, 3 p.m./Session begins. Refreshments served 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Contact: Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte A. Johnson, 540-987-3340. New members welcome.

The Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding a Vehicle Rescue Awareness and Operations class at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and registration visit www.vavrs.com or the Flint Hill Facebook page.

2018 Personal Property Returns have been mailed and are due by May 1, 2018. If you did not receive a return please contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at (540) 675-5370.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The first meeting will be on May 2. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

All children who will be five years old by Sept. 30 may enter Rappahannock County Elementary School Kindergarten this August. Formal registration for new kindergartners will be held at RCES on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, April 10, 11 and 12. The hours are 8:40 to 11:40 a.m. and 1 to 2:40 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact Christy Taylor at the school office, 540-227-0200, to schedule an appointment.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If you have concerns about a school aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Based in Amissville, Piedmont Softball Association (PSA) offers fastpitch softball for all girls ages 5 through 18 years old (born anytime in the years 1999-2011). Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Experienced players — as well as beginners — are welcome. Teams play games in Amissville and beyond. Tournament play is also offered. Details at www.piedmontsoftball.net

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com .

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please contact 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net .

Art of Living Together at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of John Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks ( themonksoftibhirine.net ). Those interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com .

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event on May 19.