The Rapp for April 5

Point-to-point

The 46th running of the Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point is all set for this Saturday, April 7, at Ben Venue.

By Betsy Burke Parker

Post time is noon for the first of nine races. The program includes three hurdle races, four timber races, and three on the flat. Gates open at 10 a.m. In addition to the racing, there are hat contests, tailgate competition and a vendors’ row. Food is available on the grounds or bring a tailgate picnic.

Held annually at the Eastham Family’s historic Ben Venue Farm, just south of Flint Hill, the racecourse offers some of the best scenery in Rappahannock County. Point to Point races are the original steeplechase, with races being held on the flat, over hurdles, and over timber, approximately 2-3 miles in length.

There are three levels of parking admission options: General ($25 in advance / $30 at the gate), First Flight Tailgate, Rows 1-2 ($150 ), and Second Flight Tailgate, Rows 3-6 ($100). Passes admit one car with up to 4 occupants; additional occupants $5/each.

For any inclement weather updates call 540-364-7457.

Reagan Dinner

More than 80 guests attended the annual Ronald Reagan Dinner, a long-time tradition among Rappahannock Republicans. The dinner was held at Quievremont Winery in Washington.

The keynote speaker was Daniel Oliver, a former member of President Reagan’s staff who served as general counsel to the departments of Education and Agriculture until ultimately becoming chairman of the Federal Trade Commission.

Posing for this photo at the dinner are (left to right) Terry Dixon, Republican chair for Rappahannock, Louise Oliver, former associate director of personnel for the Reagan White House, and Daniel Oliver.

Adult camp

Courtesy photo

Rapp Nature Camp is holding a series of nature education outings for adults this year. The adult camp is offering partial day and full-day courses on a variety of topics including birding, tree ID, mushroom hunting, still water canoeing, and more. A participation fee of $60 is requested, payable to Rapp Nature Camp, for the option to participate in any or all the activities. At least six activities will be offered this spring through fall. Guests to any activity are welcome, and notification of planned activities will be made as far in advance as possible.

The first event of the season is: Introduction to Birds and Birding, Saturday, April 14, at 4 p.m. at the Washington Library’s Jamieson Room and then outdoors into the fields.

The workshop will discuss and practice the basics of observation and appreciation of local bird life. Please bring binoculars, or else some will be available. The activity will include the indoor session and then a short birding hike. Participants can sign up for the adult camp at this event. More info is available at www.rappnaturecamp.org or 540-987-9530.

Wendi’s perch

By Linda Heimstra

The “Portrait of Wendi” has found a home, reveals talented Rappahannock-based artist Linda Heimstra. “She’s now on display above the main door in the lobby as you enter Rappahannock County Library. I’m so excited that she has a prominent spot in the county . . . in the flesh — and as an oil painting!”

Heimstra two years ago was awarded a Claudia Mitchell Grant from RAAC to “study the amazing art of painting portraits with oils.”

Her first subject: fellow musician Wendi Sirat, whose impressive portrait Heimstra later unveiled before a packed house the RAAC Theatre. It was Heimstra who painted the popular forest mural at Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.