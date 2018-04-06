Angels usher in Easter

By John McCaslin

“Those clouds are angels’ robes,” observed 19th century clergyman Charles Kingsley, which would mean God’s messengers were floating everywhere in Rappahannock County on Easter Sunday. Sunrise (through the clouds) services were held from Gid Brown Hollow to Red Oak Mountain, followed by parish breakfasts and Easter egg hunts — including this colorful scramble at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington supervised by Father Horace “Tuck” Grinnell.

