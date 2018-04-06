Spring has sprung in Rappahannock! Congratulations on a tremendous Yeaster turnout and to the lucky audiences in both theaters in Little Washington who saw two wonderful performances.

Now it’s time for our traditional springtime BlueState/BlueGrass Brunch, this Saturday April 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 pm at the Washington Firehouse. Price of admission? Just “a handshake and a smile”!

Come share good food, the bluegrass sounds of Smitty plus a banjo player, and an auction of three works by well-known Rappahannock artists. And yes, there will be a few political speeches from some Democratic hopefuls for U.S. Congress in the 5th District.

For those going on to the races, you have plenty of time to grab a snack, hear some tunes, and catch up with your neighbors before the first race.

Join us for good company and the ongoing celebration that is Spring in Rappahannock — come rain or shine. The doors open at 10, and the auction action precedes the speeches at 11:15-ish.

Mary-Sherman Willis

Rappahannock County Democratic Committee Chair