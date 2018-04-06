Duckie distribution

By John McCaslin

Kerry Sutten, owner of Before & After in Sperryville, sets off to distribute informational posters and literally hundreds of rubber ducks to Sperryville businesses participating in the 1st Annual Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River.

Yellow rubber ducks, numbered 1 to 250, can now be purchased for $10 each, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Sperryville beautification, in partnership with Businesses of Rappahannock and Sperryville Business Owners. The duck race will commence on Saturday, April 28th, with amazing prizes to holders of the fastest ducks.