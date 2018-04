It was sad to see my office of 19 years closing its door [‘Dollhouse shuts door,’ March 29], but I’m happy to see it’s going to get a much-needed makeover.

By the way, doesn’t it look more like a gingerbread house? Just sayin’.

Candy Wroth

Washington

Editor’s note: Before her retirement in 2017, Wroth spent 30 years with the Rappahannock County government, 19 of them as administrative assistant to administrators John McCarthy and Debbie Keyser.