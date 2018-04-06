Huge turnout for ‘Yeaster’ feaster

Several thousand festival-goers emerging from winter hibernation into bright sunshine descended on Sperryville last Saturday for spectacular Yeaster celebration offerings of roasted lamb and oysters, grilled veggies and breads, spicy brats and fermentables — and of course barrels of craft beer and other libations.

Photos by John McCaslin

“How about this?” commented Copper Fox Distillery’s Rick Wasmund, as he surveyed the tremendous turnout. So many came that Jennings Carney of Pen Druid Brewing left the beer tapping to his brothers so he could help direct traffic. Seen here showing off their plates of fresh local pickings, at what was officially Rappahannock’s 6th beer and food festival, is Charlie (seated) and Joe Vescio of Arlington.