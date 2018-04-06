Like mopeds like guns?

Sitting at DMV this week I had plenty of time to see folks conduct ordinary transactions with their government — applying for drivers’ licenses, learners’ permits, automobile registrations, plates, handicap parking placards, hunting and fishing licenses, boat registrations, registration for motorcycles and even mopeds if used outside of private property. I was there because I’d lost the title for our old pickup and wanted to transfer it to new ownership.

So why don’t we register our guns, I wondered? Registration could feed into our background check system, making it more effective. We now require background checks for most gun purchases but lose track of private transfers after a gun’s initial purchase. And we might be able to identify gun owners with mental health issues, including domestic violence court orders, which arise after the legal purchase of a gun.

Most of our transactions with DMV can now be done online. If we have no problem with the requirement for a hunting license or boat registrations why not register our guns?

Jane Coon

Woodville

Editor’s note: During the early years of the Reagan administration, Her Excellency Jane Abell Coon was U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh, while at the same time her husband, His Excellency Carleton S. Coon, was U.S. Ambassador to Nepal.