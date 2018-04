I was appalled and disturbed when I heard loud [Tannerite] explosions from the scenic beauty of our farm in Huntly. Please do not let this issue die. Rappahannock County needs to protect our environment and our serenity here.

I can’t even believe that Warren County has much better and more reasonable statutes than Rappahannock.

It’s time to file complaints and change Rappahannock County noise ordinances.

Memphis Holland

Huntly