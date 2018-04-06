Washington column for April 5

Easter tradition in Washington

I hope everyone had a nice Easter Sunday. Although it was cloudy and little on the cool side, it did not hinder children from collecting Easter eggs outdoors.

By Ann Spieker

For about 30 years, it’s been the tradition that Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue organizes and hosts an Easter egg hunt open, free of charge, to all county children the Saturday before Easter. And so it was again this year!

And this year, unlike on some past occasions, the weather was just about perfect. At 11 a.m., the horn sounded and about 125 kids armed with baskets rushed out into the field to hunt for brightly colored plastic eggs filled with candies.

Some eggs contained a slip to claim a prize: a stuffed animal toy. All the kids also received a firefighter plastic helmet with candies. That same morning an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet was served.

The Easter Bunny was a big draw and posed for pictures with children.

Wonder who the big bunny was? I shall never tell.

Dark Skies

Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection is planning to hold a series of events in the coming months to celebrate our star-filled night skies. The next one will be Saturday, April 14. They will meet at the Rappahannock County Park on Route 211, across from Washington, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Astronomers are welcome to come early at 6 p.m. if they need more time to set up and stay later to continue viewing. There will be astronomers with telescopes, so participants can view the stars and learn about star viewing. Those with their own telescopes or set of binoculars please bring them along. Raymond Boc will be there to help with night sky photography.

This is a fun, family event that will inspire you to spend more time appreciating Rappahannock County’s night skies. In the event of cloudy weather, they’ll still meet at the park pavilion to learn more about star viewing, how to use telescopes and the value of smart outdoor lighting.

If the weather is questionable, call the RLEP office at 540-675-RLEP (7537) to verify if the event is happening or not.

Adams exhibition

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center in Waynesboro is hosting an exhibition by our resident artist Kevin H. Adams, featuring his paintings from his 2017 residency in Shenandoah National Park. The opening reception is on Saturday, April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kevin was selected from a national pool of applicants to be the Shenandoah National Park Trust’s Artist in Residence in 2017. During his inspiring time in the park, he created a body of work capturing the magic of the Blue Ridge, from forests to summits. He was captivated by the movement of the air, the fog, and the light. The body of work showcases both the stunning beauty of the park and Kevin’s talent for capturing the spirit of the park. Exhibit dates are from April 5 to April 28.

Middle Street shows

The Middle Street Gallery in Washington will show watercolors by gallery member Marilyn Armor from April 13 through May 20. There will be an opening reception for her show, “Nature and Abstract Fantasies,” on Saturday, Apr. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. As is customary, the show will be accompanied by works of other gallery members.

Courtesy photo

Armor’s watercolors emphasize colors, shapes, and textures, with some themes from nature and others inspired by her imagination.

“Some paintings are sparked by photographs, but others just come out of my head when I start mixing paints,” she says. “I get great satisfaction from the unexpected effects that come from combining colors, textures, and shapes.”

Armor, who joined the artists’ cooperative last year, lives in nearby Jeffersonton, but for 14 years she lived on a Rappahannock County farm with magnificent views of fields, forests, the Blue Ridge mountains, and a river running through it all. She also spends time on Cape Cod, where her love for the ocean and sunsets become subjects for some of her watercolors. Other inspiration comes from her travels, including trips to New Mexico.

Gallery hours are Friday.-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 540-675-1313 or visit www.middlestreetgallery.org

Easter dinner

Anne Clatterbuck, Mae Racer, Hope, Danny and Austin Huff , all of Washington, were Easter dinner guests of Melvin and Mary Gochenour of Front Royal.

Have a wonderful week!