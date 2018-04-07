Ahhh, Spring! Waterpenny Farm hosts annual plant sale on April 28

By Jane Smith

Special to the Rappahannock News

Spring kicks off in Rappahannock County with the 17th Annual Rappahannock Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 28 from 9 to 3 at Waterpenny Farm in Sperryville.

Many local growers will have their native plants, perennials, shrubs, herbs, small trees and flowers for sale. This is something that folks get excited about every year, so mark your calendars.

There will also be hand crafted metal garden ornaments, and folks from Rappahannock Nature Camp will have nectar plants, pollinator plants fig trees and even a mushroom inoculation station for kids.

Headmaster’s Pub will be providing delicious food for breakfast and lunch as a fundraiser. And Mudlarks will play old time-y music for fun.

This year members of the Old Rag Master Naturalists (ORMN) will be sharing their knowledge of native plants, host plants and pollinator loving nectar plants. They will have free printed guides of great local pollinator plants to help you make your selections. Native plants co-evolved with our insects, birds and butterflies in Rappahannock, and planting natives provides them food and shelter which in turn support our other wildlife.

At 1:30, there will also be a free 45-minute kids program, “Planting for Pollinators.” This program will be most appropriate for kids 5 years and older. Through books , a song, and activities we will discuss the importance of planting for pollinators, caterpillars, and wildlife. Children will be able to take home a nectar plant and a host plant. Plan to join us for this activity. No pre-registration is necessary.

By the way, ORMN will also be available to answer any questions about the other free events it is hosting this summer, including a free workshop on butterfly identification on Sunday, July 15 as well as the 3rd annual Kids Butterfly Count at Waterpenny on Saturday, July 14. ORMN also hosts the annual North American Butterfly Association Count (NABA) on Saturday, July 21..

What a great day to start the planting for pollinator season in Rappahannock!

Jane Smith is a member of the Old Rag Master Naturalists