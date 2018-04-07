Clearing trails, tooth by tooth

By John McCaslin

“A 50 yard stretch of the trail is gone,” observed Shenandoah National Park crew member Eric Jenkins (left), who with fellow park employee Lyndon Gray resorted to mandatory hand saws, axes and hatchets last Friday to clear downed trees that blocked a remote section of the Thornton River Trail near where it intersects with the Hull School Trail.

Literally thousands of trees in the park were toppled by the hurricane force winds that pummeled the region five weeks ago. “It’s fun,” the bearded Gray said of the laborious chore. “I say that not with a hint of sarcasm — it is sarcasm!”