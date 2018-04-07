Warrenton Dermatology hosts Open House, welcomes new specialties

Warrenton Dermatology & Skin Therapy Center will be hosting its spring Open House on April 12, welcoming three new techniques to the center.

Karri Mize, Marketing and Client Services at Warrenton Dermatology & Skin Therapy Center said that the center will be adding hydrafacials, CoolSculpting and microneedling to their repertoire.

“There’s a lot of newer technology,” Mize said. “This spring we’ve added three large scale platforms, because our clientele was asking for it.”

Patients have been requesting these services for residents of Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties, and Mize said they started exploring how to bring it to them over the past year. They started rolling them out in January with staff training and now are ready to unveil them to the public during their “Are you ready for your close up?” event.

CoolSculpting is non-surgical fat reduction, to contour your body by freezing fat away with no down-time. It is FDA approved, safe and effective for spot-treating areas where it is difficult to lose weight with diet and exercise.

Courtesy photo

Tammy Golden, Licensed Master Esthetician and Amy Dvornick, Licensed Esthetician, were both trained extensively by the Allergan Corporation.

“They are looking to look and feel their best,” Mize said. “It starts with how their face looks, but beyond that they want the rest of their appearance to mirror how they feel on the inside.”

She said that there are a variety of attachments and handpieces that are used for the treatment, and a cycle usually runs between 35 to 45 minutes, so patients should block off about two hours for treatment.

The Hydrafacial is much more than just a facial. It is actually a “skin wellness treatment” which corrects, nourishes and protects all skin types — with immediate results, no downtime, and no discomfort. You get the effects of a deep-pore cleansing facial, microdermabrasion, and vortex-infused antioxidants all-in-one relaxing, incredibly hydrating treatment.

“My absolute favorite service has to be the Hydrafacial,” Dvornick said. “It’s an incredible resurfacing treatment that corrects, nourishes and protects all skin types, with immediate results and no downtime. It feels wonderful and is very relaxing, too!”

Mize said that the addition of Dvornick to the team is one of the main reasons they are able to offer Hydrafacials.

“We’ve been blessed with a very loyal patient base here,” Mize said. “In addition to expanding our services, we’ve expanded our personnel and we’ve added Amy (Dvornick, Licensed Esthetician). She comes to us as a hydrafacial specialist. She’s part of the reason why we put it on board when we did.”

She said that use of water makes the next generation of microdermabrasion less abrasive on your skin.

“The main thing is you’re trying not to create inflammation in the skin while treating it,” Mize said. “The hydrafacial is all done with water. It’s non-inflammation inducing.”

Micro-Needling, with optional Platelet Rich Plasma add-on has been made famous by Kim Kardashian.

The device Warrenton Dermatology uses is called the Skin Pen, which causes controlled micro-injuries in the form of tiny punctures that stimulate the body’s natural wound healing process. The micro-injuries trigger the release of cytokines and growth factors that lead to remodeling of collagen and elastin. This resurfaces the skin and corrects things like wrinkles and acne scarring.

The Skin Pen micro-needling creates tiny micro-punctures in the skin, creating stimulus for healing, rejuvenating and remodeling collagen and elastin in the skin. The PRP is then painted over the area, so your body’s own growth factors penetrate deep to the skin, providing the trigger for new, younger tissue to be generated in the most natural way possible.

“I’m a Certified Laser Technician and have done a lot of cosmetic laser therapies to correct skin imperfections and scarring; and while lasers are still a great way to get rid of sun damage and aging concerns, not everyone can have a light-based therapy and there is usually some down-time,” Golden said. “Micro-needling is a game changer when it comes to dealing with acne scarring, large pores, wrinkles, and other needs for skin resurfacing, and it tends to fit much more easily into busy lifestyles. It’s the future of natural skin rejuvenation.”

Mize said the open house is a great opportunity to take advantage of specials that offer 20 percent off of everything, with a whole menu of specials available online.

“The lovely thing about these events is that it’s free to the public, bring a girlfriend or family member because we give all kinds of incentives,” Mize said. “We try to make it fun as well as informative.”