RappU, Rapp public schools awarded PATH grants

Education in Rappahannock County is the big winner in the latest round of PATH Foundation Make it Happen! grants, which have been awarded to Rappahannock County Public Schools and RappU.

The latter Sperryville-based learning center will receive $8,000 for equipment to expand its healthcare course offerings, including an EKG machine, venipuncture simulators and other supporting supplies that allowed for the launch of Certified Phlebotomy Technician, Certified EKG Technician, and Certified Medication Technician course offerings.

Another $5,250 will go to Rappahannock County Public Schools for the Rapp Today, Read Tomorrow program, which encourages early childhood development and promotes kindergarten readiness through literacy outreach to young families across the county. This program is being accomplished jointly with the Rappahannock County Library and Headwaters Foundation.

All told, PATH awarded nine grants for projects focused on safety, children’s wellness and family activities. The total granted for these new programs is $72,629, leaving the Make it Happen program with approximately $150,000 in available funds for the year.

President and CEO of the PATH Foundation Christy Connolly commented, “We are always excited when new ideas are submitted through the Make it Happen! program, and our latest grants offer fun through ice skating, new methods of learning for students, and support for beginning farmers. Hopefully others will be inspired to come up with creative ideas that can benefit our community.”

As for that ice skating, $24,689 is being awarded to Fauquier County Parks & Recreation for a synthetic ice rink installation at the Northern Fauquier Community Park. The “iceless” rink is not temperature dependent, and creates winter recreation opportunities for individuals of any ability or age.

In the agriculture sector, $4,901 is destined for the Fauquier Education Farm for a new farmer incubator program, which allocates plots of land and technical support to aspiring farmers for commercial production. This opportunity supports ongoing regional work promoting food security and workforce development while strengthening the local economy.

And finally on the environmental front, $3,750 is going to Friends of the Rappahannock for the Mobile E-STEM project, which fosters hands-on environmental learning opportunities for students within the classroom setting. Friends of the Rappahannock has a curricula suite that allows teachers to select which lessons best supplement existing plans.

The PATH Foundation Make it Happen! grant program is designed to engage the community to develop new, innovative programs in Rappahannock, Fauquier and northern Culpeper Counties. It has a rolling deadline with $250,000 available annually.

Two categories are offered: one for small and rapid projects that can be completed within 90 days with requests of $10,000 or less; the second category funds mid-size projects that can be completed within six months with requests of $25,000 or less. Eligible applicants include 501(c)3 nonprofits, government entities, and religious organizations for non-religious purposes that service the three county area.