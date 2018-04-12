Fire and rescue calls for April 12

Tuesday, April 3
2:41 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 4 and 7
4:42 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 5
8:51 p.m. — Jefferson Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4
Wednesday, April 4
4:28 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7
5:27 p.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4
11:18 p.m. — Jefferson Road, Amissville, injury, company 3
Thursday, April 5
3:46 p.m. — Gid Brown Hollow Road, Washington, smoke in area, companies 1, 2, 3 and 4
5:34 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, smoke in area, companies 2 and 7
6:19 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, company 7
10:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
Friday, April 6
3:35 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, seizure, companies 1, 3 and 4
5:22 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
7:59 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
11:03 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, injury, companies 1 and 7
3:30 p.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9
5:23 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
10:55 p.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, brush fire, companies 2, 5 and 7
Saturday, April 7
10:36 a.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 3
11:59 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:56 p.m. — Reality Farm Lane, Washington, smoke in area, company 1
5:16 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, public service, company 5
Sunday, April 8
12:43 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:06 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:10 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, chest pain, company 1
6:05 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, public service, companies 5 and 7
Monday, April 9
5:58 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, injury, company 7
Tuesday, April 10
6:46 p.m. — Betty Stuart Lane, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
