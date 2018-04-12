Fire and rescue calls for April 12

Tuesday, April 3

2:41 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 4 and 7

4:42 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 5

8:51 p.m. — Jefferson Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4

Wednesday, April 4

4:28 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7

5:27 p.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4

11:18 p.m. — Jefferson Road, Amissville, injury, company 3

Thursday, April 5

3:46 p.m. — Gid Brown Hollow Road, Washington, smoke in area, companies 1, 2, 3 and 4

5:34 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, smoke in area, companies 2 and 7

6:19 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, company 7

10:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

Friday, April 6

3:35 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, seizure, companies 1, 3 and 4

5:22 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

7:59 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

11:03 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, injury, companies 1 and 7

3:30 p.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9

5:23 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

10:55 p.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, brush fire, companies 2, 5 and 7

Saturday, April 7

10:36 a.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 3

11:59 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:56 p.m. — Reality Farm Lane, Washington, smoke in area, company 1

5:16 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, public service, company 5

Sunday, April 8

12:43 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:06 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4:10 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, chest pain, company 1

6:05 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, public service, companies 5 and 7

Monday, April 9

5:58 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, injury, company 7

Tuesday, April 10

6:46 p.m. — Betty Stuart Lane, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

