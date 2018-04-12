Meet Elsa, your new best friend

April 12, 2018
Hey, everybody! I’m from Florida and my name is Elsa. I’m a 1-year-old Terrier mix and I weigh 30 pounds. I’m the last of the dogs who came to RAWL after the hurricane. Being a terrier I am sassy, opinionated and stubborn and thus need an owner who is smarter than I am. I’ll keep you on your toes but in return I will be a loving loyal companion who loves to retrieve. So if you’re smart and know your own mind let’s get together soon. Come on down to RAWL and see me.

This past week, four of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

