Faith renewed

I came home on Sunday evening to find that my mailbox and post on Richmond Road had been knocked down and unrepairable.

Upon going to install a new box and post on Tuesday, I found an anonymous card in my downed box apologizing for the incident along with a generous amount of money to replace it.

I hope the person who left it will see this. While my doubt that honor, integrity, and accountability was on the wan in our society, you have restored my faith with this act. Thank you.

Dick Manuel

Laurel Mills