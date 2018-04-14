By John McCaslin

For the second time in as many weeks a somewhat porky pig found her way out of the pen and into the county seat of Washington. Albeit attracting her share of curious stares from passersby, the friendly pig for the most part was granted free rein of the historic town.

After all, as George Bernard Shaw put it, “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.” In due time a pair of gentlemen arrived with a broom and shooed the pig back home to her sty.