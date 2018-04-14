Washington column for April 12

This piggy went to the market

R.H. Ballard had a sale this past week at their shop and gallery in Washington and according to Joanie Ballard it went very well. So well, in fact, that just before the sale ended on Monday an unusual guest stopped in — a pig, and a fairly large one at that.

By John McCaslin

While the portly pig let it be known she was hungry, she turned up her nose to the shop’s fine offering of specialty foods that included Mediterranean olive bruschetta, peach and fig chutney, truffle salt, and wild raspberry honey from Maine. So the piggy went on her way, drawing curious stares from all the people she passed, visiting the entrances to Tula’s restaurant and bar, and several Rappahannock County government offices, and at last sighting was munching on cigarette butts in an alley off Jett Street.

Child Abuse Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Rappahannock County Department of Social Services is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Virginia and the Coalition with for Child Abuse Prevention to spread the message that everyone can help great childhoods happen in their community.

This year’s theme: “Building Brighter Childhoods,” which promotes the idea that everyone has a role to play in helping to prevent child abuse and neglect in their community and the Commonwealth.

“This April they are working to educate the public about how they are already helping to prevent child abuse, as well as offering some positive ideas about how we all can help children and families thrive,” we’re told.

In response to national research, Rappahannock Social Services is offering some suggestions for how people can get involved:

Mentor a new parent by reaching out to your neighbor and offering help, such as babysitting or cooking; donate time to organizations that support children, such as offering to be a free tutor or getting involved with a local mentorship program; donate money to an organization; purchase and “plant” a garden of pinwheels, which symbolize child abuse prevention and reflect childhood hope, health and happiness.

Join our Social Services and community partners for a Community Partner Outreach Day to share in family fun activities and information awareness this Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rappahannock County High School Gymnasium.

For more information on how to keep children safe contact the Rappahannock County DSS at 540-675-3313, Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-552-7096, or go to www.pcav.org or www.dss.virginia.gov

CCLC news

According to executive director Frederic F. Catlin, CCLC is putting the final touches on another innovative piece for its natural playground. It is a outdoor music area and sound wall. Thanks to a grant from RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Fund, the staff and children have been planning and working on this area that allows children to explore sound, tempo, and percussion.

The final pieces should be in place soon!

Photo by Christina Loock

CCLC would also like to express its heartfelt appreciation to the ecumenical congregation that met at the Washington Baptist Church for Wednesday evening services during Lent. At one of their services, the congregation contributed $585 to CCLC for the benefit of the children — thank you!

We were also sad to hear of the death several weeks ago of Ted Chapman. Ted and his wife Renate were kind and generous members of the Rappahannock community who were instrumental in the early success of CCLC and many other local endeavors. Requiescat in Pace.

Meanwhile, Jeanne Wall and Joe Pipik from the Good Life Theater came to CCLC to debut their new STEM (Science, Technology, Electronics, and Math) show for children entitled, The Three Problem Solving Pigs, on Tuesday March 27.

The children had a wonderful time joining in on the Six Step Shuffle dance with Jeanne and Joe and we are so grateful for the Goodlife Theater and for the Rappahannock Association for the Arts and Community who sponsored this new educational puppet show.

Then on Saturday, April 7, CCLC hosted a teacher training from the Childcare Network focused on Emergency Preparedness Training for Early Childhood Providers. The presenter, Mary Braxton, gave a comprehensive overview of each of the areas to include an effective emergency plan for centers and home childcare providers.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Darlene Moore and to Jeanie McNear. They will celebrate their day on Monday, April 23.

Birthday wishes also go out to one of the “Hollow Boys,” Chuck Moore of Harris Hollow. He will celebrate his special day on Friday, April 27. And to Sandra Gourley, who will celebrate her day on Monday, April 30.

Garden Club

The Rappahannock County Garden Club will be holding their Annual Business Meeting and Potluck luncheon on Wednesday, April 18, at the Washington Fire Hall, 10 Firehouse Lane at noon. The theme for the luncheon is “Signs of Spring.” Dress accordingly. For more information call 540-987-1110.

Weekend guest

Weekend guests of Anna Clatterbuck and daughter, Mae, were Mary and Melvin Gochenour and Bud and Louise Clatterbuck, all of Front Royal.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes out to the family of Clifford Warren Foster, 85, of Washington, who died Saturday, April 7, at Autumn Care of Madison.

He was a retired truck driver and maintenance worker for VDOT’s Rappahannock region. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the military police.

Warren loved his pet cats and dogs. He was a great fan of Elvis Presley and many people that knew him well would called him “Elvis.”

When he was driving he would make his rounds through the town every day. He would make a stop at Baldwin several times a day, take a ride out to Sperryville over to Luray, back to Baldwin then he would visit the ladies at the post office every day.

Warren was a good person to know, who would do anything for you.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 18, at 2 p.m. in the Washington Masonic Cemetery, Washington, conducted by Pastor David Clanagan.

Have a great week!