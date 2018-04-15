Women from across U.S. discover Rappahannock

Photo by Alex Forte

This past week was Belle Meade Montessori School’s spring break, so the Women’s Cycling Camp “VanderKamp 2018” took advantage of the empty campus for several days of training and riding through the beautiful Rappahannock countryside. In fact, women from across the entire United States came to Sperryville and spent a total of four days enjoying the backcountry roads. One participant described it as a “wonderful experience for everyone involved.”