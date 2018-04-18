Fire and rescue calls for April 19

Tuesday, April 10
11:23 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7
5:28 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4
Wednesday, April 11
9:05 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:07 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7
11:23 a.m. — Betty Stuart Lane, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1 and 4
4:07 p.m. — Briar Ridge Lane, Sperryville, public service, companies 1, 5 and 7
Thursday, April 12
3:03 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 4
8:18 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:36 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, brush fire, company 1
10:03 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
4:16 p.m. — Hungry Run Farm Lane, Amissville, wires down, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
5:14 p.m. — Page County, mutual aid, companies 1, 2, 3 and 7
7:26 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, smoke in area, companies 2 and 5
Friday, April 13
2:27 p.m. — Craig Hill Lane, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
3:06 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, brush fire, companies 1 and 2
3:07 p.m. — White Mud Crossing Lane, Castleton, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
4:11 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7
4:36 p.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Saturday, April 14
11:59 a.m. — Waterford Road, Amissville, unresponsive person, company 3
2:33 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
8:11 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, brush fire, companies 1, 3. 4 and 5
Sunday, April 15
1:53 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:21 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:12 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 3 and 4
Monday, April 16
10:35 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4
3:02 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:47 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7
5:32 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:21 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Tuesday, April 17
5:23 a.m. — Jericho Road, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
6:18 a.m. — Seminole Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
