Courthouse Row for April 19

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 4-12

Rappahannock County

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to David T. Williams and Laura L. Williams, Lots 20, 22, 24, 26, block 3, section E, BRME, $142,500, special warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-20

Stonewall

Robert Yeaman, III, executor of the estate of Mida E. Cannon to Meredith Joy Bolton and Vincent E. Bolton, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, parties of the second part, 72.8461 acres, $495,353.48 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-49

Building Permits

Joyce Kramer, Amissville, install bay window, $6,287

John A. Warzinski, Washington, demolition of dwelling, no cost