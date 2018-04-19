Courthouse Row for April 19

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 4-12
Rappahannock County
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to David T. Williams and Laura L. Williams, Lots 20, 22, 24, 26, block 3, section E, BRME, $142,500, special warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-20
Stonewall
Robert Yeaman, III, executor of the estate of Mida E. Cannon to Meredith Joy Bolton and Vincent E. Bolton, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, parties of the second part, 72.8461 acres, $495,353.48 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-49
Building Permits
Joyce Kramer, Amissville, install bay window, $6,287
John A. Warzinski, Washington, demolition of dwelling, no cost
