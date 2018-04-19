Huge number of runners lacing up for the 40th Fodderstack Classic 10k

The Fodderstack Classic 10k is about to sprint into its 40 year anniversary.

The popular racing event will be held this Saturday, April 21st, with runners winding their way along picturesage Fodderstack Road — 6 miles of glorious hills and valleys that connect the towns of Flint Hill and Washington.

The race has attracted 220 registrants, with entrance fees benefitting the Rappahannock County Parks & Recreational Facilities Authority. Proceeds will go to planned improvements, including improving accessibility of the park entrance for people with disabilities.

Final Fodderstack 10K registration will open at 7:30 a.m., Saturday at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Fodderstack Road. The starting point is at the packing shed in Flint Hill, a half-mile from the registration area. Parking is available either in Washington or Flint Hill. Bus service will be provided from Washington to the starting point of the race throughout the morning and back to Flint Hill after the race and the awards ceremony.

Local resident Jonathan Moore, longtime supporter and sometimes participant, shares that in addition to the actual race the community can enjoy post 10k festivities beginning at approximately 11 a.m. on the grassy knoll in Washington (across the street from the Courthouse beside the theatre). Music will be provided by Gold Top Ramblers, complemented with offerings from Pen Druid Brewing and Divine Swine BBQ.

So rather than departing the town post race, supporters, participants and spectators will enjoy a day of great food and dance and song and libations.

Sponsors for the race, including those manning water stations, are Rosehill Veterinary, Wakefield Country Day, and the Griffin Tavern. The Inn at Little Washington is providing the T shirts.

Speaking of Griffin, hats off to owner Debbie Donehey, who is organizing not 1, not 10, but 40 runners.