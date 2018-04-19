Meet Mosby, your new best friend 

I’m a well-socialized and well-raised German Shepherd cross named Mosby. I failed as a farm dog but I am not a failure at being a happy dog. I’m young and have a tendency to act my age but it’s not anything that a little basic obedience training won’t fix.

I’m good with other dogs but not so much with cats. I’m crate trained and need to stay in my crate if you go out. I’m just a bit too curious. I also have to be in a fenced yard so I don’t wander.

This past week, none of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

