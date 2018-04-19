The Rapp for April 19

Afternoon tee

Rapp at Home, a local nonprofit that serves as a resource for those 50 and over, will hold its second annual golf tournament “Home in One” at the Schoolhouse Nine Golf Course in Sperryville tomorrow (Friday) afternoon — registration at 1, tee time at 2.

Last year’s tournament was a resounding success, with participants raising much-needed funds to support seniors in Rappahannock. The organization has social events, educational talks, and furnishes services to seniors in need of transportation, assistance around the house, and referrals to service organizations.

Earth Day in Rapp

Celebrate Earth Day by joining with other volunteers to clean up the Thornton River running through Sperryville this Sunday, April 22. A group of Sperryville citizens have organized a river cleanup to remove garbage and debris from the riverbed.

The goal of the clean-up is to focus attention on the cleanliness and quality of the Thornton River and clear the way for the Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River scheduled for Saturday, April 28, when plenty of tourists should be in town.

Please plan to get a little wet and serve Mother Nature and the Rappahannock community at the same time. Volunteers are needed to take charge of specific river sections, walk through the Thornton to pick-up and remove garbage and debris, and drive these bags to the appropriate landfill.

Join the gang at the Old School House/Headmaster’s Pub parking lot (thanks Cliff and Erin) at 8 a.m. this Sunday — Earth Day!

Guitars galore

Courtesy photo

Can you hear the strumming?

The first annual Castleton Guitar Festival is hours away — this Saturday, April 21 — featuring a rare concert by four of the world’s most extraordinary practitioners of the instrument: bluegrass legend Wayne Henderson with Helen White, blues master Tom Principato, and jazz artist Steve Herberman.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., but for several hours prior to the show there will be free master classes taught by all four musicians (bring your guitars, in other words): 2 p.m. with Tom Principato; 3 p.m. with Steve Herberman; 4 p.m. with Wayne Henderson and Helen White.

The Castleton in Performance venue is located at 663 Castleton View Road.

1000 Faces

1000 Faces goes on the road tomorrow (Friday) with a 5:30 p.m. performance at James Madison University’s Hillside Field.

“We will present our play ‘The Half Hour News Hour From Planet Earth, Featuring: Liberty & Justice go looking for America,’” says Wendi Sirat. “The event is open to the public and free of charge and is being hosted by Madison 4U (Mad 4U) in Student Activities and Involvement and is part of GetDown at SunDown . . .

“1000 Faces is also working on our new play ‘Lucid Dreaming.’ We will be performing it on Saturday, September 22 on the grounds of Castleton Festival. Mark your calendars and stay tuned!”

New law, parents

Attention parents and expecting parents: Effective July 1, 2019, Virginia will join more than a dozen states that prohibit children under the age of 2 (as well as children who are below a certain weight or height limit) to be placed in forward-facing car seats.

The new law, which promotes safety, was just signed by Gov. Ralph Northam.