We have some very hopeful news to report, budget-wise! The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for a proposed budget that fully funds the schools, supporting the School Board’s Proposed Budget as written. This includes the improved staffing in the Elementary School, facilities maintenance, and Reading Curriculum Adoption that added up to an overall increase in school funding of $217,000.

Thank you to all of you who let our Supervisors know that you support our budget as proposed. Public support makes a big difference!

There is a Public Hearing scheduled for Monday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. at the Elementary School Auditorium. Please come if you can and support the Supervisors’ forward-thinking decision on School Funding. It is not a done deal until the budget is officially passed by our Supervisors (that vote is scheduled for April 30).

Rachel Bynum

School Board Member

Piedmont District