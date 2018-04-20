Garrett is dissembling

In an April [Commentary in] the Rappahannock News, Congressman Tom Garrett offers platitudes in support of alternative energy, but warns against ‘abandoning’ current forms of energy production. The problem left unmentioned is the push not to abandon, but to expand, fossil fuel production and usage.

Garrett supports driving unneeded pipelines throughout Virginia with no regard for the objections of private landowners. Leslie Cockburn has informed us of the environmental and social cost to Virginians of the pipeline.

How would you like have a compressor near your land spewing pollutants and the noise of large diesel tractor trailers 24/7?

Mike Millan
Washington
