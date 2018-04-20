Great day at the races

April 20, 2018 Letters to the Editor

Thanks for showcasing the great horses and jockeys who raced in Saturday’s Old Dominion Hounds race meet. Strong’s run with Emme Fullilove on board proved to be the best race of the day!

Thank you to all the connections, riders, grooms, owners, and horses that put the Virginia back into Rappahannock County. What a great day at the races it was!

A great big grateful thank you to the Eastham family and the Old Dominion Hounds for a fine day on the gorgeous Ben Venue course.

Deborah L. Napier
Washington, D.C.

