Ava had a little lamb, and another, and . . .

Ava Genho of Woodville says she has a new appreciation for Friday the 13th. After all, twin lambs arrived that morning to join her small flock. And given it’s spring, Ava has since welcomed six additional little lambs — eight babies in five days, including three sets of twins — that she cheerfully tends to when not busy with her book lessons at Rappahannock County High School.
