Hot and windy to cold and snowy

By John McCaslin

A special weather statement issued last Friday warned of an enhanced threat for the spread of wildfires due to low humidity values, strong gusty winds, and hot and dry conditions. Sure enough, this several acre brush fire broke out around 3 p.m. behind the large horse barn at Whitemud Crossing Farm in Castleton.

The Virginia Department of Forestry joined volunteer firefighters from Castleton, Amissville, Sperryville and Washington to contain the blaze. Another brush fire was reported at the exact same time in Washington. Despite subsequent beneficial rains and even April snow showers on Monday and Tuesday, the state’s 4 p.m. burn law remains in effect through the end of the month.