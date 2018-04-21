‘Out Princing’ Prince

By Melanie Weisgerber

Hearthstone School’s annual auction this Saturday, April 21st, at 4 p.m. will feature a truly amazing item: a unique copy of a letter from Jimi Hendrix to his father, sent from New York City’s Hotel America in 1965. The original of this rare letter resides with Richard Prince, whose reputation as a plagiarist and appropriator of other people’s artistry and photography have made him infamous and wealthy at the same time. The framed copy seen here will go to the highest bidder, but also try your luck on an array of gift baskets and certificates, specialty items and more.