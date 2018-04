Courtesy photo

“Hopefully the village pride is well received!” Sperryville resident Robert Archer says of his new “Welcome to Sperryville, Main Street, Est.1820” mural recently painted on the side of the soon-to-open Happy Camper Equipment Co. on Main Street.

“So far, nothing but high fives and people slowing down to say, ‘Looks great! Amazing! Thank you!’” Archer designed, drew and painted the mural, with hands-on assistance from Rappahannock residents Kevin Adams and Jay Brown.