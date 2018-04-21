School news for April 19

RCHS ‘Yule Ball’ and After Prom Party

The unique theme for Saturday night’s 2018 Rappahannock County High School Prom was “Yule Ball” — the special night taking place in a beautifully transformed auxiliary gym adorned with hanging chandeliers and white tapestries. Students arrived wearing their best formal attire and danced the evening away, including Prom Court King Trusten Murrah and Queen Abby Mills.

By Holly Jenkins

Massive evergreens, stylish light displays, and fancy table settings created a sophisticated ambience to the normally stark court.

Following the Prom, SADD hosted a special After Prom Party at RCHS. The theme, Play Your Cards Right, involved casino type card games for the students to play throughout the evening. In addition, the event offered multiple fun activities such as a photo booth, mechanical bull, huge bounce inflatable games, magician show, DJ, face painting, henna tattoo art, board games, caricature artist, and an impressive buffet of finger foods.

By Holly Jenkins

By Holly Jenkins

The event concluded with tremendous prize drawings that included TVs, cash, goodie baskets, and gift cards generously donated by local businesses.

A Chorus Line

Courtesy photo

The Rappahannock County High School Drama Club this weekend will be performing A Chorus Line — their tenth musical performance under the direction of Russell Paulette — Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m.

The musical, originally produced by director Michael Bennett with lyrics and music by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban, is set in a Broadway studio in 1975. The show runs approximately two hours, beginning to finish, with no intermission.

There will be concessions before and after each show and of course a meet and greet with the young award winning actors. This is “one singular sensation” that you aren’t going to want to miss.

Tickets prices are $7 with an online purchase through booktix.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door for $10.00.

Full STEAM

STEAM learning opportunities were full “steam” ahead at Rappahannock County Elementary School over the past two weeks (pun intended). A trio of unique events, sponsored by the PTO, were provided for the students to learn more about the world of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Courtesy photo

The first of these three events kicked off on April 6th. Four RCPS school buses filled with 6th and 7th graders traveled to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., to explore the USA Science and Engineering Festival. Thousands of hands-on science demonstrations and exhibits were available for the students to watch and witness science in action.

Next, on April 11th, RCES hosted Paul Fleisher, Science Author and Educator, as a special guest presenter. Fleisher is a part of the Nifty-Fifty, a group of science professionals who speak to schools across the country about their careers in science and engineering professions.

Fleisher started his visit by meeting with the RCES regional science fair participants as they dined over a delicious lunch prepared by the RCHS culinary students. This one-on-one time allowed the students to ask questions and learn more about Fleisher’s work in the field of science.

Following the special Q&A, all 5th through 7th graders were treated to Fleisher’s presentation on parasites, which was based off of his book, Parasites: Latching on to a Free Lunch. Before leaving RCES, Fleisher generously donated two autographed books to the library for the students to enjoy.

Finally, on April 13th, all elementary grade levels (Pre-K-7th) experienced a dynamic, interactive show, Forces in Motion. This presentation by Mobile ED introduced the students to the world of physics and how it affects our daily lives. The children watched with delighted as Angry Bird stuffed animals were catapulted across the room, foam rockets were launched into the air, and many more equally entertaining experiments were used to demonstrate Newton’s laws of motion.

Trout farm

Courtesy photo

Each year, sixth grade students at Wakefield Country Day School raise trout from fertilized eggs supplied by Virginia fish and game hatcheries as part of the “Trout in the Classroom” program. To study the habitat and life cycles of trout, students begin in the fall with a classroom aquarium designed to keep the water near 50 degrees.

Science teacher Jeff Perry explains, “Every day my students check the water temperature and test pH and ammonia levels. They need to make sure the water quality can support trout development.”

While performing basic daily care of the trout, students monitor each stage of growth and record their observations. In springtime, the class plans when and where the trout fry are released. Last week, finally, the students released their trout fry into a Flint Hill stream.

Costello award

Wakefield Country Day School Athletic Director Mike Costello has received the VIAAA Outstanding Service Award at the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association 46th Annual Awards Luncheon held at the Hotel Roanoke.

In a presentation by President Chris Robinson, CAA, VHSL, Costello was recognized for more than two decades of service to the VIAAA Board of Directors.

Maeyer degree

James Madison University has announced that Heidemarie Maeyer of Sperryville has graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy MOT from JMU’s Graduate School.

Maeyer graduated during the December 2017 graduate school commencement exercises. She was among more than 900 students who received undergraduate, master’s, educational specialist and doctoral degrees.