Giving through bottles of wine

Boutique Virginia winery DuCard Vineyards, which grows grapes and pours wine at the base of Old Rag Mountain, has officially released the second vintage of “Shenandoah,” a wine created specifically to support Shenandoah National Park, which borders the winery.

Courtesy photo

The wine’s label depicts Whiteoak Canyon and Falls, just around the bend from DuCard, in the style of 1930’s era posters that were commissioned for the western National Parks. DuCard has obtained the exclusive rights to use this iconic image from former park ranger and longtime enthusiast Doug Leen.

Again this year, DuCard will donate $1 per bottle sold to the Shenandoah National Park Trust (SNPT), the park’s nonprofit philanthropic partner. DuCard will also provide specially signed and packaged bottles of the Shenandoah wine to the Trust in support of its fundraising activities.

“We love Shenandoah. It’s right out our back door and the Trust does fantastic and important work, and we are pleased to be able to support it,” says Scott Elliff, owner of DuCard.

DuCard in recent days also contributed over $1,000 from last year’s sold out vintage to the Trust.

Through a wide range of nonprofit programs and activities, the Trust helps ensure that Shenandoah National Park remains a crown jewel of the National Park Service, an economic driver for our region, and a national treasure for all to enjoy for generations to come.

“Shenandoah” is a slightly sweet white wine consisting primarily of Traminette grapes from a partner grower in the Shenandoah Valley.