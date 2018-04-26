An opportunity to listen and share

By Staff/Contributed April 26, 2018 Letters to the Editor 0

On a sunny afternoon at the county library last Saturday, a group of seven citizens answered Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith’s invitation to a “sit-down,” the second she’s hosted in her short tenure as a county official.

The diverse group of “born-heres” and come-heres” brought a wealth of experience and a number of differences. But what distinguished the gathering for me was the mutual respect, the willingness to listen and acknowledgment that we all care deeply about this county. I learned a lot from my neighbors and commend Christine for making this gathering possible. Thanks also for the cookies, coffee, tea and lemonade!

I urge other citizens to attend future Piedmont meetings — and I urge other supervisors to create similar, regular opportunities for civil conversation and community information sharing among their constituents..

Barbara Black
Woodville

