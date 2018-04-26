Earth Day on the Thornton

All photos by John McCaslin

Hats off to Kerry Sutten (first photo, left to right) of Before & After for organizing Sunday’s Earth Day cleanup of the Thornton River in Sperryville. Numerous teams of volunteers, locals and visitors alike, were assigned different stretches of the river to remove litter and other debris — over 30 heaping bags of trash in all, along with bed frames, iron pipes, metal car seats, washing machine parts, baby strollers, rusted metal supports, cables, and an 8 inch tall action figure. Bruce Nelson, Trish Bartholomew, and Kim Nelson are seen here filling their share of orange trash bags supplied by VDOT; Ryan Crabbe of Washington, D.C. kneels down to grip a seemingly endless length of wire buried in the river bed; and Jen Perrot of Flourish Root Florals adds to one of several piles of heavy jagged material pulled from the river.