School News for April 26

Two thumbs up for ‘A Chorus Line’

Resounding audience cheers and applause for the RCHS Drama Club performance of A Chorus Line, held last Saturday and Sunday. The ambitious project featured Russell Paulette (Director), Tanya Cox (Choreographer), Michael Myers (Assistant Director), Jason Guira (Musical Director), and Jennifer-Lynn Petersheim (Producer).

By Holly Jenkins

Everybody who saw the performances couldn’t stop raving about how it rivaled a Broadway production.

The amazing cast included Grace Raiford, Gayla Zolotukhina, Hailey Whorton, Melanie Flores, Morgan Flanagan, Cydney Chambers, Sophia Hernandez, Tatyana Yates, Madison Stevens, Evelyn Vandrey, Ninon Kirchman, Emily Preston, Hunter Nicodemus, Mason Ramey, Trusten Murrah, Grant PerDieu, Ryan Raiford, Donavan Zook, Jacob Sheffield, Celeste Breeden Blankenship, Danielle Fryant, Macy Montgomery, Catherine Deane, and Natalya White.

The entire performance could not have been accomplished without the tremendous crew, which included Ashlyn Connelly, Kaitlin Compton, Serenity Cortez, Casey Woodward, Johnny Beard, Jaesean Yates, Tommy Berta, Taven Murrah, Alicia Whorton, Ava Genho, Dom Del Grosso, Jackson Norris, Abigail Berry, Skye Kirchman, Jordyn Beard, Anthony Del Grosso, Agustin Garcia, Julian Cordero, Cheryl Jarvis, Sarah Honaker, and Amanda Puskar.

RCHS pep rally

The halls of RCHS were filled with energy, enthusiasm and music as the band marched down the hallway to kick off the pep rally last Friday, April 20. Following the band, all high school students filled the bleachers of the gymnasium as the band continued to play upbeat tunes.

By Holly Jenkins

Grant PerDieu welcomed the students and explained that he and several classmates had an opportunity to attend a Renaissance Conference, which encourages the students to be leaders and promote a sense of community within the student body. One of the projects they put forth into motion included the creation of class posters. Each grade level had the opportunity to create a large banner signed by every class member earlier in the week. The auditorium was filled with cheers as student representatives proudly displayed their large posters and marched them around the auditorium.

Following the poster presentation, students from each of the spring sports and activities were announced and recognized by their peers.

Next, Dani Pond, RCHS School Counselor, took the floor to announce the winners of the PRIDE Club Sponsors of the Year. Throughout the year, all RCHS students have participated in a club of their choice. PRIDE (Positive Relationships Inspire a Drive for Excellence) Clubs were made possible by a grant generously provided by the PATH Foundation.

Finally, the pep rally concluded with a hilarious game of Hungry, Hungry Hippos. The gymnasium was filled with cheers and laughter as eight volunteers participated in a life size game amongst a sea of brightly colored balls.

The goal of the pep rally was to create a positive, motivational atmosphere for the students. It was the culminating event of a weeklong project to build community and pride within the school. The Acts of Kindness initiative began Monday.

Planting seeds

By Katherine Todd

Rappahannock County Elementary School kindergarten students planted seeds in their “flower bed” last Friday, April 20. Once the students have “bloomed” and are ready for 1st grade the flowers will bloom as well. This is annual kindergarten tradition that takes place around Earth Day each year.

Recycling Pirates

By Holly Jenkins

RappFLOW this past week sponsored a fun, interactive assembly for RCES students (grades Pre-K-2nd) entitled “Recycling Pirates.” Just in time for Earth Day, the program shared with students the importance of recycling, reducing, reusing, and repairing.

