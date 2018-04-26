Volunteer service and sacrifice

By Art Candenquist

Fifty volunteers of the several outstanding Rappahannock County fire and rescue companies, as well as their guests, gathered at the Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company to celebrate service and achievements during 2017.

Firefighters and EMS providers recognized include (left to right): Chief Todd Brown of Chester Gap, who accepted the award for Donny Thompson as Firefighter of the Year; Frank Huff of Flint Hill for Outstanding Service to the Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association; Jack Atkins of Amissville for his generous service as President of the Association in 2016-2017; Todd Summers for his support of the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad; Lucille Miller of Sperryville for EMS Provider of the Year; and Harold Beebout, chief of the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad who accepted John Kiser’s award for Outstanding Community Support of both Sperryville Rescue and the Sperryville Fire Department. Arrangements for the banquet were handled by Virginia Valentine, an active member of the Washington and Sperryville fire and rescue squads.