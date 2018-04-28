A fine day for golf

The weather was nothing short of spectacular, even with the challenging breeze, for last Friday’s Second Annual “Home in One” golf tournament in support of Rapp at Home, the local nonprofit that serves as a resource for those 50 and over.

Photos by John McCaslin

Preparing to tee off at the Schoolhouse Nine Golf Course in Sperryville is Audrey Regnery of the Greenfield Inn Bed & Breakfast, whose pink outfit certainly brightened up the greens; defending tournament champs Union Bank Regional President Mike Leake (left) and Washington attorney Frank Reynolds are all smiles while discussing their winning strategy; and Butch Zindel, broker of Rappahannock Real Estate Resources, anxiously heads down the fairway in search of his ball.