Clark Hollow Ramblings: The Procession

I watched an interesting procession today. I am writing this on the day of the Fodderstack 10K. I ran the race twice, and the best thing I can say about my performance is I made it to the end without falling over.

But what was interesting this time around was watching the different runners and joggers and walkers and plodders. Their gaits were as different as a thoroughbred and a plow horse. And I am not making fun of anybody. Goodness knows, I wish I felt good enough to be out there. But you could tell the runners; there was an evenness and spring in their legs, and the rest of their body seem to float along above their legs.

Some looked like they were already on their last leg, their shoulders sagging from side to side with every step, and we are only about a mile from the starting point. I hope they made it. Then came the walkers. I thought I remembered that they used to start the walkers before the runners, but they apparently changed that. If you were in the Fodderstack 10K, I was cheering for you, every one of you, walkers and runners and sprinters and plodders, alike.

I have been working on my inflation fighter the last two weeks. All last week, I was splitting wood. All this week I was stacking firewood. My son told me not to bother to stack it, but I just like the way it looks, and I have some gauge as to whether I have enough to make it through next winter. This is one more activity that is going to go the way of the dodo bird, and even with all the work, I know I am going to miss it when I give it up.

We had a good crowd last week at the seniors’ fundraiser breakfast. I don’t know if it was quite as many people as last year, but we had a good group. The weather was fine and everyone seemed to be in good spirits. I want to add what a wonderful job Darcy Canton does working with our seniors. Always working, always smiling. Thank you, Darcy. We are all in your debt.

Linda and I made our annual pilgrimage over the Blue Ridge to Luray and New Market and Timberville. There are a couple of large nurseries over there and when it is still too cold to plant, we make that trip to put us in the mood for gardening. She looks at all the flowers and I look at all the things I need for the vegetable garden. She found a variant of her beloved gartenmeister fuchsia, called firecracker, to go along with her other annuals. I got some broccoli and peppers and tomatoes. We repot the veggies to give them a bit more growing space until time to put them in the garden.

Our friends at Willis Chapel are having their Relay for Life breakfast on Saturday, April 28, and that afternoon the Wakefield Country Day School is having their annual fund-raising auction. The Rappahannock Methodist Charge is having their Fifth Sunday worship service at Willis Chapel at 11 a.m. on April 29. I understand there might be a little string music during the service. Come for the worship service or bring a covered dish and stay and join us for a meal after the service. I can honestly say I have never had a bad meal at the old Reager School, that sets beside the church. Hope to see you at one or all of these events. Keep your spirits up; warm weather is on the way, he said expectantly.