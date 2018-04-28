Washington column for April 26

Twenty years later

We all know about the importance of fathers spending time with their sons. The relationship a boy has with his father greatly shapes the man he will become in the future. You can help mold your boy into a man you’ll be proud of by taking him on special father and son activities. And they’re particularly conducive to bonding.

Courtesy photo

Back in 1998, Ken and Wyatt Norman of Tiger Valley, decided to go Spring gobbler hunting when Wyatt was only 4 years old. Earlier that morning they were sitting on the ground backed up to a big tree. Wyatt was taking a nap with his head resting on his day lap. Ken called in a gobbler and steadied his elbow on Wyatt’s head and shot the turkey with a shotgun that made a huge boom. According to his dad it never startled Wyatt from his sleep one bit. Ken later woke his son up and told him to get up so he could retrieve his bird. He looked at his dad with a puzzled look while rubbing his eyes and said, “Gosh, I didn’t even hear you shoot!”

Wyatt is 23 years old and has been going out in the woods with his dad since he was 3. All three of Ken’s sons — Will, Wade and Wyatt — went hunting with their dad since they could walk steadily. Will doesn’t hunt now, Wade goes occasionally, but Wyatt goes as often as he can with his dad.

Twenty years later, Wyatt and his dad doubled down on opening day in Rappahannock County. Ken called in his first turkey ever, a jake, that Wyatt shot at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, in Woodville. As luck would have it at the original kill site a mere two hours later, Ken reeled in a fat bird with a 10-inch paintbrush beard, just a shade under 25 pounds. They both had an awesome memorable day together. Truly blessed father and son adventures.

“What better place to reconnect with your son than in the great outdoors,” said Ken.

Congratulations Wyatt and Ken!

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend Jimmy Foster of Fodderstack. He will celebrate his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, May 1. He is a kind person with a heart of gold. You can see him at the Country Cafe helping David and Betty when they are in a crunch. Happy birthday, Jimmy.

Barn news

Rappahannock County Library’s Book Barn is highlighting its gardening books this spring, so folks can have all the information needed to plan and plant successful vegetable and flower gardens! Children accompanying parents to the Book Barn on Saturdays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) can fill a bag with kids books for just $1.

Congrats Webb

Congratulations to Webb Furbush of Huntly, a sixth grader at Randolph-Macon Academy, who earned a place on the Principal’s List for the second and third quarter of the 2017-18 school year. Only students who achieve a GPA of 3.5-3.99 are named to the Principal’s List.

Webb is the son of a very proud mom, Barry Fletcher.

Have a wonderful day