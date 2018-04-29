Give Local Piedmont on May 1

Here at the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation we work with ordinary citizens with extraordinary visions to make a better life for their families, neighbors, friends and fellow community members — both now and for future generations.

Created in 2000 to serve a four-county area of Virginia known as the northern Piedmont — previously unserved by a community foundation — we stand today with assets exceeding $12 million. We are guided by a board comprised of community leaders and a staff with longstanding roots in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties and decades of nonprofit experience. We offer our donors experience, local insight and the highest level of management efficiency.

A community foundation connects people with causes they care about — arts, education, environment, human services or any other area of concern. The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is one of 27 community foundations in Virginia. Each manages gifts from people from all walks of life and uses them to benefit a specific geographic region. Because of our generous donors, we can award grants to nonprofits and scholarships to students throughout our region.

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. The National Standards Seal by our name indicates official confirmation from the Council on Foundations that we have met the most rigorous standards in philanthropy. It affirms our commitment to financial security, transparency and accountability. It says our grant making includes an open, competitive process designed to address the changing needs of our community. The Seal also confirms our history of honoring donors’ wishes — to support the arts, cultivate gardens, save endangered species, cure illness, feed children — and support countless other important causes. The Foundation received its initial confirmation in 2006 and was reconfirmed in 2012.

Hosted on Tuesday, May 1, by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, Give Local Piedmont is the community’s one-day, online giving event to inspire people to give generously to the nonprofit organizations that are making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all. It’s our day to come together as one! Every dollar donated from midnight to midnight on May 1st will be increased with additional “bonus” dollars generously provided by the PATH Foundation and prize dollars from sponsors. Give Local Piedmont raises money for the community, brings new donors and awareness to local nonprofits, and helps make our region a more vibrant place to live.

Everyone can participate in Give Local Piedmont by making online donations to participating nonprofits. And all donations made on May 1st give your favorite nonprofit the opportunity to earn bonus dollars. New this year: donors can schedule their donations up to two weeks ahead of the event — as in right now!

Numerous nonprofits in Rappahannock County are participating in Give Local Piedmont on May 1st. The participating nonprofits are working on a broad range of issues: Arts & Culture, Animal Welfare, Community Improvement, Education, Environment, Health, Housing, Human Services, Public Safety & Crime Prevention, and Youth Development.

Anyone with a credit or debit card and access to the Internet can donate by going to www.givelocalpiedmont.org and type in the name of the nonprofit(s) to which you want to give. If you are looking for a charity to support, you can search by category. Your chosen nonprofit will have a donation page at the site where you can choose the amount you want to donate from $10 and up. All donations are tax-deductible and irrevocable and will be for the unrestricted use of your chosen charity.

While the purpose of the online giving day is to encourage the use of secure and easy online philanthropy, we understand that some prefer to donate via check. Checks must be made out to Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, with the designated charity written in the memo line. In Rappahannock, checks will be accepted only at Cheri Woodard Realty on Main Street in Sperryville. The cut-off time for check acceptance is 5 p.m. on May 1.