Huffstetler drops out of Fifth District Democratic race

By John McCaslin

Rappahannock County resident Leslie Cockburn is a step closer to becoming the Democratic nominee to challenge incumbent Rep. Tom Garrett in this fall’s Fifth District Congressional contest.

Roger Dean (RD) Huffstetler announced today that he is asking his delegates to back Cockburn at Saturday’s nominating convention. Huffstetler’s full statement:

Democrats in the Fifth District have made it loud and clear through local caucuses that they want Leslie Cockburn to be our nominee to take on Tom Garrett this fall. Leslie worked extremely hard to earn that distinction, achieving viability in all 23 localities and winning an outright majority of delegates. She and her team are to be congratulated on executing on their strategy with precision and enthusiasm, and she’ll be formally nominated on Saturday at the Fifth District Democratic Convention in Farmville.

I am proud of the campaign that we ran, but Saturday is a day to come together as Democrats and refocus on our joint mission of defeating Tom Garrett. I look forward to speaking at the convention about the importance of that undertaking. Earlier today, I notified my delegates to the convention that I do not expect them to vote for me on the first ballot, and I encouraged them to support the presumptive nominee. The House Freedom Caucus is a cancer on our country, and we must do everything we can to make Tom Garrett a one-term congressman.

As of Thursday afternoon, Andrew Sneathern remains a candidate in the Democratic race.