School News for May 3

Last Wednesday, over $128,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to RCHS students during the Senior Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

This was made possible by the generosity of multiple organizations, businesses, foundations, and individuals. Through the incredible generosity of its donors, Headwaters was able to award nearly $68,000 in scholarships and awards to the Class of 2018, and over $104,000 in total awards and scholarships to this year’s senior class and recent RCHS graduates continuing their educations at post-secondary institutions of their choice.

Thank you from the entire school system to all donors for providing assistance and opportunities to the students of Rappahannock County.

It’s Academic!

Rappahannock County High School has been competing in the Central Virginia Tournament of It’s Academic! for over 10 years. This year the school took on Orange County and Robert E. Lee High School (from Staunton) and won the match, then losing later in the afternoon to Stuart’s Draft and Charlottesville.

Although RCHS were not the overall winners, its students represented the school community and county quite well, and the team will receive $1000 from Giant, the sponsor of the show for the last 50 years, according to head coach Dave Nasser.

Competing this past Saturday were senior Jacob Sheffield, sophomore Lauren Petty, and Freshman Alec Petty. In addition, Agustin Garcia attended as an alternate, and the Panther mascot honors were shared by Skylar Culbertson and Jordyn Beard.

While this officially brings the competition season to an end, Scholastic Bowl is open to students in grades 8-12 and practices will begin in August. The first episode which was filmed Saturday will be played June 16 at 2:30 on WVIR, Charlottesville.

Senior Banquet

RCHS was completely transformed for the Senior Banquet on Sunday, April 29th. Guests stepped through the main doors, passed through a mine shaft tunnel, and entered a country western party.

Music from Bobby G and Friends echoed through the banquet hall as the students dined on BBQ, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, cornbread, and ice cream.

After dinner, the seniors were presented with their 8th grade time capsules. Students laughed, in some cases to the point of tears, as they looked through memories from the start of their high school journey. The event concluded with a touching solo by Mrs. Waddell and a slideshow presentation of the seniors’ childhood photos.

Color run

A cloud of brightly colored powder filled the air over the starting line to signify the start of the 2nd Annual Color Run on Saturday, April 28th.

Participants of all ages took part in this fun, colorful 5K held on the RCHS cross country course. This event promoted family-friendly physical activity while benefiting the Class of 2021.

Drums Alive

Last Friday, April 27th, the PTO hosted a Drums Alive/Kids Beats event at Rappahannock County Elementary School.

This fun program, presented by Ignite Fitness LLC, is a whole body, whole brain cardio workout set to upbeat music. The participants, kids and adults alike, enjoyed the choreography and the opportunity to move and groove.

Rev Your Bev

April 25th was Rev Your Bev Day, a state wide initiative to raise awareness about the health benefits of drinking water.

Commit to Be Fit (C2BF) Nutritionist, Amanda Grove, and C2BF Wellness Integration Specialist, Holly Jenkins, spoke to the elementary school students about fun, healthy ways to flavor their water. Students each had the opportunity to sample a cucumber and mint infused water to taste a flavorful alternative to sugary beverages.

At the high school, Y-street sponsored a similar promotion, offering lemon/lime bubbly water and strawberry/orange water tastings. The students then posted stickers on the banner to vote for their favorite flavor.

College tours

Wakefield Country Day School International Students recently traveled to the west coast to explore colleges and universities.

The group toured colleges around San Francisco, San Jose and Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay.

Students took guided tours of University of California Berkeley, Stanford University, University of California Santa Cruz, California State University Monterey Bay, as well as visited the campuses of Menlo College, Santa Clara University and the University of California San Francisco.

Sightseeing filled a few of their afternoons in San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay. Students were able to visit the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium, go whale watching, and tour San Francisco during their trip.