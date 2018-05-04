Sixty years of scholarships

Lion Club President Ross O’Donoghue, left, stands beside this year’s smiling winners of Rappahannock Lion Club college scholarships. Recipients: Deana Abdullah (second from left), Dalton Rutherford, Connor Culbertson, Jacob Sheffield, Caragh Heverly and Virginia Wyatt. Also a winner but absent from photo: Mahlet Yirgu.

The Lions normally give only five scholarships, but “there were so many highly qualified kids this year that we wanted to do more,” said O’Donoghue. The club, celebrating its 60th year, awards scholarships annually to Rappahannock students of promise who plan to attend college. Preference is given to those who have been active in community affairs and who indicate an interest in teaching, law enforcement, medicine, or other public service.

