Washington Column for May 3

Inn perks for the ‘locals’

In celebration of The Inn at Little Washington’s 40th anniversary and the many relationships created and cherished during the first 40 years, the Inn is extending its popular “Friends & Neighbors” benefits. Their seven course tasting menus will be offered for $158 per person (excluding tax, gratuity and beverage) to residents of Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper and Warren Counties every Monday for the entire year. In addition, every Monday a 20 percent discount on all rooms will be available to local citizens (space available). Mondays can now be the most enjoyable night of the week.

Throughout the 40th Anniversary, three major events focused on food, history and relationships will be taking place.

Bringing History to Life: Over 270 years ago, a young surveyor laid out and named the streets of “Little” Washington. The Inn will honor our founding father with a spring garden party on the lawn at historic Mount Vernon recreating the experience of being a guest at George Washington’s table in the 18th century on Saturday, June 16. The night will conclude with fireworks over the Potomac River.

The next anniversary event will feature a “family reunion” of former employees of the last 40 years who will return to the mothership to create an outdoor feast on Sunday, Sept. 2. This culinary festival will also include a concert, a bonfire, fireworks and glamping in the Field of Dreams.” Friends and neighbors currently living in Washington will be able to attend at no cost.

The capstone event of The Inn’s 40th year will take place at Vaux-le-Vicomte, a 17th century chateau outside Paris where in 1661, Louis XIV was honored with a party that is thought to be one of the greatest events ever created. Patrick O’Connell will channel the original party with a feast inspired by the actual menu served to the King Sunday, Sept. 30. Only 150 guests will relive this experience when they dine by candlelight in the dining room of this magnificent castle watching a fireworks display over the endless gardens.

To make reservations, please call 540-675-3800 or visit theinnatlittlewashington.com . Please let them know when making your reservations if you are taking part in the “Friends and Neighbors” program.

For information on ticket sales, contact 202-459-0853 or email theinnat40@linderglobal.com

Village market

The Little Washington Village Market will take place every Saturday this season beginning on May 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parsonage Courtyard. Come out and meet local artisans, enjoy BBQ and bluegrass and shop from a wide selection of fresh produce, baked goods, sausages and delicacies from The Inn’s kitchen. The first market will also include a “Yard Sale” with items from The Inn. On May 26 the Inn will also hold its 3rd annual spring sale of artifacts and treasures that once graced the Inn’s rooms and public spaces. Included in this sale will be oriental rugs, rare antiques, framed artworks, prints, furniture and much more.

Bolen cleanup

The semi-annual trip to the Bolen Cemetery in Shenandoah National Park is scheduled for Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. for the annual picnic-cleanup day. The plan is to meet at the parking area at the end of Keyser Run Road in Gid Brown Hollow and leave by 11 a.m. All interested in going please bring a dish and drink to share. For more information, call Wayne Baldwin at 540-547-3722.

Can Crush

Rappahannock Relay for Life will be holding their Annual Can Crush Cancer Drive this Saturday, May 5, at the intersection on Route 647 and 522 in Flint Hill near BB&T Bank. Please come out and support the Rappahannock Relay for Life. Contact Phyllis at 540-364-2640.

CCLC news

The Child Care and Learning Center has been the fortunate recipient of Hal and Bev Hunter’s support over the years and they wanted to celebrate Bev’s birthday in a way she would love. They planted Scarlet Runner Beans and various interesting frog figurines in memory of Bev’s lifelong commitment to nature and her love of frogs.

Happy Birthday to our friend Bev Hunter in heaven!

Family Ties

Courtesy photo

Sympathy

Sympathy goes out to Nina Anne Shepardson on the death of her mother, Edna Cornelia Metzinger, 91, of Sperryville. Metzinger passed away on Sunday, April 29, at Autumn Care of Madison. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, with Pastor Sara Keeling officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Nina my prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.

Enjoy the warm weather we are having.