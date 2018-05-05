Cockburn’s moment

The 5th Congressional District Democratic Convention in Farmville on Saturday is the culmination of months of campaigning and calling and outreach on behalf of the four candidates who ran for the nomination. Thousands of voters turned out for the caucuses, looking to support a candidate who will go to Washington and fight for the issues that are so important for all of us: health care, jobs, education, the environment — issues that affect me and my family every single day.

Rappahannock’s Leslie Cockburn received 140 delegates — 14 more than the 126 required to receive the nomination. Leslie understands our issues and spent time in all 23 districts, spoke to voters, and importantly, she listened. I am personally looking forward to working with my friends and neighbors in Rappahannock and throughout the 5th to elect Leslie and put a representative in Congress who stands for all of us, will make our voices heard, and get Congress to work for us.

Janet Clark

Huntly